Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.46 Million

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $510.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.18 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,607. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

