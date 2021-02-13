Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 264.6% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AHAC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

