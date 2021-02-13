Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

