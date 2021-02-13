Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.32. 1,136,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,746. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

