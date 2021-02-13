Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,432,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,238. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

