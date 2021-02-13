Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,358 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 2,865,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

