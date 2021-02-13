Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 4,860,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.