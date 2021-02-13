ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.22% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

