Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $118.23 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.89, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

