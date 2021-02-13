Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

