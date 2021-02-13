AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 15,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.