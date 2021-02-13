American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.00.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.