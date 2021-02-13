American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $38.92 Average PT from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

