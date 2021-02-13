American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

