American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.