America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.22

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.22 and last traded at $135.22, with a volume of 36942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.