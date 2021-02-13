Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.40. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 565,682 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$445.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

