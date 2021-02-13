Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amkor reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by strength in end-markets served. The top-line growth was driven by better-than-expected demand for smartphones and automotive products. The company is currently benefiting from solid cost-control efforts and strength in its growing advanced system and package area. Further, growing need for advanced packaging technologies in consumer and communications markets is a major positive. Amkor’s strong momentum across ADAS infotainment applications is also a tailwind. Further, growing demand for advanced chips and modules in the computing market is a positive. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities associated with 5G, which will strengthen its presence in the communications space. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

