Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $29.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.94 to $36.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $613.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.19. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

