Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $2.30 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 318,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 46,247,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

