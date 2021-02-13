Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $10.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share of $10.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.47. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 910%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $18.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $19.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $39.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.63 to $51.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.11. Quidel has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

