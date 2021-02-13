Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $150.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $151.40 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $599.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Calix by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 632,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,030. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

