Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $431.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.08 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 224,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $23.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

