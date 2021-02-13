Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post sales of $187.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.90 million and the lowest is $180.70 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $771.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.10 million to $796.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.80 million, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.