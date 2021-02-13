Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.73. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

NYSE:LII traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $292.86. The stock had a trading volume of 163,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,394. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.20. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

