Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post $13.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $12.51 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $88.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $254.72 million, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $274.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 278,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,495. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

