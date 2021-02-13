Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $111.87

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

BPMC stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

