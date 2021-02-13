Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $50.23

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.