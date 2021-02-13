Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $13.23

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,826 shares of company stock worth $4,285,736. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,771,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,476. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

