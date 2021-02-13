Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $42.50

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

FWONA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,070. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

