Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 657,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,463. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

