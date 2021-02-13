Analysts Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $13.70

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

