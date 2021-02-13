Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $121.71

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $129.05. 300,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,005. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,517.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock worth $6,788,197 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

