Analysts Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $157.00

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $197.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.73 and its 200 day moving average is $150.84. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

