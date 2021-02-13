Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,369.45

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.93. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,343.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,222.08.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

