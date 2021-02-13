Analysts Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Target Price at $3.08

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in RPC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 628,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,700. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

