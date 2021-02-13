Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $17,396,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 2,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

