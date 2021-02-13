Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $29.30

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

WWW stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 251,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

