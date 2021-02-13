Analyzing Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Affinity Networks alerts:

This table compares Affinity Networks and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 7.74% 11.96% 9.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Affinity Networks and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Networks and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 5.77 $8.52 million $0.56 56.88

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Affinity Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Networks Company Profile

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.