Analyzing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moderna and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 6 9 0 2.33 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $131.82, indicating a potential downside of 28.26%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Volatility & Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 1,207.57 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -118.54 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -24.21

SpringWorks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Moderna on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

