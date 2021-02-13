Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of AVXL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

