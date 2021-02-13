Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.71. 3,128,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,716,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $884.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

