Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Upgraded to Sector Perform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AND. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$34.97 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$75.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

