AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Update

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the January 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAN opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. AngioSoma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

