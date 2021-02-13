Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AON by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

AON opened at $228.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.