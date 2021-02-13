Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday.

Get Aperam alerts:

APEMY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aperam has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.