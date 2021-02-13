Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 18.2%

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)’s stock price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.70 and last traded at C$27.30. Approximately 3,947,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,848,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

