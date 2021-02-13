apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $2.71 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

