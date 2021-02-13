Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $39.07 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 94.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $39.07 million and $6.16 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00344073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.73 or 0.03270005 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

