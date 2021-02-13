Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 112,943 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,201,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

